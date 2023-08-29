Mumbai Police suspend 7 jail officials for Wadhawan brothers' fake medical visits

The Mumbai Police have suspended one officer and six constables from the prison escort team of the Wadhawan brothers - Kapil and Dheeraj, India Today reported on Tuesday. These officers were responsible for taking them out of the jail for medical checkups. The Wadhawan brothers are currently lodged at Mumbai's Taloja Central Jail for an alleged bank fraud of over Rs 30,000 crore.

However, India Today reported that the Wadhawans managed to meet their family members, and got access to phone and laptop in the parking lot of a government hospital they visited quite frequently under the pretext of medical check-ups.

On August 7, Kapil Wadhawan departed from the Taloja prison to KEM Hospital purportedly for mandated medical examinations. But instead of following the protocols for jail inmates, he veered towards the hospital parking lot where his private cars awaited and was accompanied by his family and associates.

Two days later, Dheeraj Wadhawan followed a similar pattern and left Taloja prison for JJ Hospital, under the pretext of a medical check-up. The Wadhawans were seen enjoying meals, beverages and engaging in conversations, using laptops, and mobile phones, and were seen signing documents. The police escorts were also served snacks, the investigation found.



Hours after the report came out, the Mumbai Police suspended the officials who were part of the escort team of both the brothers.

The Wadhawan brothers, who are facing a probe by CBI and ED, are undergoing trial for allegedly defrauding a total of 17 banks. Kapil and Dheeraj were promoters of DHFL.

(With inputs from Dipesh D. Tripathi)