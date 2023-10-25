Mumbai: Woman 'secretly' sells off family property worth Rs 100 crore, arrested

A 58-year-old woman allegedly sold off a property worth Rs 100 crore without informing her half-brother, who also had an equal share in it. The woman, Abida Ismail, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Tuesday. The property that Ismail 'secretly' sold is located in south Mumbai's posh Lower Parel area.

Aabida's paternal half-brother, Ayaz Kapadia lodged a complaint based on which the woman was arrested from a hotel in Mysore in Karnataka by Mumbai Police.

India Today reported that the property was originally registered in the names of Ayaz's late father, Jafar Kapadia, and his brother, Latif Kapadia. Ayaz, however, recently discovered that Latif's family, including his daughter Abida, had allegedly entered into a sale-purchase agreement with a developer without his knowledge.

Aabida and others, while negotiating with the developer, claimed full ownership of the property and allegedly submitted fake documents to the registration office. According to police, Abida's act of selling the property without her family's knowledge was driven by the lure of financial gain.

When Ayaz got to know about the sale, he lodged a complaint with the Mumbai Police's Economic Offenses Wing, leading to Aabida's arrest in Mysore. The woman is currently under judicial custody.

(With inputs from Dipesh D Tripathi)