Netflix, I&B partner to launch short video series 'Azadi ki Amrit Kahaniya'

Anurag Thakur, the information and broadcasting minister, on Tuesday launched a short video series called ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya’, created in collaboration with OTT platform, Netflix.

"Netflix will be producing twenty-five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network," Thakur said at the event.

Ministry of I&B and Netflix have collaborated to produce the first set of videos featuring seven women changemakers who share their experiences on breaking the glass ceiling. The two-minute short films were shot across the country and are narrated by actor Neena Gupta.

"Netflix is excited to be part of a time when stories from India are being exported to the world and the best Indian stories are being discovered and loved on a global stage", said Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix.

She further added that it was "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India".

Three videos that were released today included documentaries on Padma-award winning environmentalist Basanti Devi known for revitalizing the Kosi river; Anshu Jamsenpa, the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice in five days in 2017; and Harshini Kanhekar, the first female firefighter in India.

Besides, other women changemakers include Poonam Nautiyal, a healthcare worker who walked miles across Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand to ensure vaccinations; Tessy Thomas, the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India; Tanvi Jagadish, India's first woman stand-up paddleboarder; and Aarohi Pandit, the world's youngest and first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean solo in a light-sport aircraft.