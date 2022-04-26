scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
Netflix, I&B partner to launch short video series 'Azadi ki Amrit Kahaniya'

Feedback

Netflix, I&B partner to launch short video series 'Azadi ki Amrit Kahaniya'

Ministry of I&B and Netflix have collaborated to produce the first set of videos featuring seven women changemakers who share their experiences on breaking the glass ceiling.

She further added that it was "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India". She further added that it was "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India".

 

Anurag Thakur, the information and broadcasting minister, on Tuesday launched a short video series called ‘Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniya’, created in collaboration with OTT platform, Netflix.

"Netflix will be producing twenty-five videos on themes including women empowerment, environment and sustainable development. Netflix will produce two-minute short films for the Ministry which will be shared on social media platforms and telecast on Doordarshan network," Thakur said at the event.

Ministry of I&B and Netflix have collaborated to produce the first set of videos featuring seven women changemakers who share their experiences on breaking the glass ceiling. The two-minute short films were shot across the country and are narrated by actor Neena Gupta.

"Netflix is excited to be part of a time when stories from India are being exported to the world and the best Indian stories are being discovered and loved on a global stage", said Bela Bajaria, Head of Global TV, Netflix.

She further added that it was "in pursuance of this partnership Netflix has created a series of short videos based on real-life stories aimed to celebrate the achievement of people from all corners of India".

Three videos that were released today included documentaries on Padma-award winning environmentalist Basanti Devi known for revitalizing the Kosi river;  Anshu Jamsenpa, the first woman in the world to summit Mount Everest twice in five days in 2017; and Harshini Kanhekar, the first female firefighter in India.

Besides, other women changemakers include Poonam Nautiyal, a healthcare worker who walked miles across Bageshwar district in Uttarakhand to ensure vaccinations; Tessy Thomas, the first woman scientist to head a missile project in India;  Tanvi Jagadish, India's first woman stand-up paddleboarder; and Aarohi Pandit, the world's youngest and first woman pilot to cross the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean solo in a light-sport aircraft.

TAGS:

BT TV