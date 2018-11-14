New credit card with buttons gives users EMI options, helps redeem reward points

IndusInd Bank has launched the first interactive credit card in India with buttons. The Nexxt Credit Card has three different buttons on the credit card. They give the users the option to convert credit card spends into EMI, pay via accumulated reward points and pay by credit.

The IndusInd Bank customers can choose from 4 tenure options (6, 12, 18 & 24 months) if they convert their credit card spend into EMIs, according to the bank.

A coloured LED light gets activated based on the button pressed. For consumers, it means lesser dependency on bank's call centres since credit card holders have to often call bank executives to pick EMI options or redeem their reward points.

"With this card, our aim is to give the customer multiple options on how to make a payment using his or her Credit Card. For us, customer experience is the key touchstone, and our objective is to always elevate and enhance customer experience with our innovative products and service propositions," Sumant Kathpalia, Head, Consumer Banking at IndusInd Bank said.

The card has been created in partnership with US based Dynamics Inc, which specialises in manufacturing intelligent, battery powered cards.

Recently, IndusInd Bank had also launched a two-in-one card which fulfilled the purposes of both a credit and a debit card.