New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express catches fire in UP's Etawah, passengers jump from train

A massive fire broke out in one coach of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Superfast Express (02570) in UP's Etawah on Wednesday. The incident occurred near the Sarai Bhupat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh. Several passengers jumped out of the train as soon as it caught on fire, India Today reported. Sources told India Today that there were more passengers on the train than its capacity.

The North Central Railways said while the Darbhanga Clone Special was passing through the Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station master immediately stopped the train after seeing smoke in the S1 coach. "All passengers were disembarked safely. There are no injuries or casualties. The train is scheduled to leave shortly".

Speaking to news agency ANI, A passenger said, "I was going to Chhapra. All of a sudden some smoke rose. It felt as if I'd die. There was too much crowd. I jumped out of the window and my luggage caught fire...There were too many people."

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Northern Central Railway CPRO, said that at around 5:30 pm, when train number 02570 New Delhi-Darbhanga Clone Special was crossing Sarai Bhopat Railway station in Uttar Pradesh, the station staff and train guard noticed smoke coming out of the S1 coach. "The train was stopped and passengers were taken out. The damaged coach was removed and an additional coach will be added at Kanpur Railway Station. The train will leave shortly."