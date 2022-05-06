NFHS-6 to evaluate outcome and impact of health schemes

The sixth round of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6), scheduled to be conducted during 2023-24, would evaluate outcomes and impact of health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Poshan Abhiyan on the population, the central government has said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched a number of flagship programmes, such as Ayushman Bharat, Poshan Abhiyan etc., to improve the health of the Indian population in general and the vulnerable and deprived sections of the population in particular.

Moreover, India is also moving towards the direct bank transfer of benefits to the beneficiaries of its various programmes. In addition, India has committed to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The health ministry is constantly monitoring the SDG related health goals. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a number of new challenges related to health system have been emerged in the country. In this context, the government said, the NFHS-6 will include new domain areas.

The new domain areas to be included in the NFHS-6 include ---COVID-19 hospitalisation and distress financing, COVID-19 vaccinations, Director Benefit Transfers (DBT) under various welfare schemes initiated by government. The government will also evaluate the areas such as migration, utilization of health services i.e. health and wellness centre, health insurance/ health financing, digital literacy, counselling on family planning after abortion and incentives under new methods of family planning, quality of family planning programme, menstrual hygiene, and marital choice.

The new domain areas will also include visit by community health workers for health awareness and needs, supplementary nutrition from the Anganwadi/ ICDS center while breastfeeding, blood transfusion (month and year), financial inclusion among women, knowledge of anaemia, Hepatitis B &C, Syphilis etc., the government said.



“Unlike in previous rounds, NFHS-6 will adopt Urban Frame Survey (UFS, 2012-17) of National Statistical Office (NSO), Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) as a sampling frame for urban area,” health ministry said.

“This strategy will minimize the non-sampling errors to large extent as the boundary identification problems using 2011 census frame will be resolved. While for rural areas, updated list of villages from NSO will be used as a frame, which would be matched with the Principal Component Analysis (PCA) from the Census to get auxiliary information,” the statement said.

Also Read: Reliance Industries net profit rises 22.5% to Rs 16,203 cr in Q4, dividend announced

Also Read: Delhi logs 1,656 COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs, 21.3% higher than yesterday