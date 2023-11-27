16 Delhi-bound flights diverted due to rains; IndiGo, SpiceJet issue advisories

At least 16 flights headed to Delhi between 6 pm and 8 pm were diverted due to rains in the national capital on Monday. Ten flights were diverted to Jaipur, while three to Lucknow, two to Amritsar, and one to Ahmedabad.

Several airlines issued travel updates, asking passengers to check their flight status. In a tweet, IndiGo said flight operations to and from Delhi were impacted due to heavy rain. "You may keep a tab on your flight status by visiting http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT. For any assistance, feel free to DM."

SpiceJet issued a similar update, saying the airline was facing ATC congestion at Delhi due to bad weather. "All departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

At 6:05 pm, Vistara said flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) had been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) due to air traffic congestion at Delhi airport and was expected to arrive in Lucknow at 6:45 pm. In its latest update, the airline said the flight had departed from Lucknow at 8:02 pm and was expected to arrive in Delhi at 9:20 pm.

Vistara's another flight from Guwahati to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur. "Flight UK742 which was diverted to Jaipur has departed from Jaipur at 2037 hours and is expected to arrive in Delhi at 2200 hours," the airline said.