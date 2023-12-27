'Not good for Bengaluru's brand': Netizens slam pro-Kannada activists for tearing down signboards in English

The language dispute in Karnataka escalated on Wednesday, with violent protests in Bengaluru by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) demanding '60 per cent Kannada' on all signboards at the earliest. Activists tore down English signboards, sprayed black ink on English letters, and stormed into businesses to tear down English signage.

The police intervened, using lathicharge and detaining some protesters. The protests followed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) recent announcement that it would suspend licenses of establishments not complying with the 60 per cent Kannada rule on nameboards by February 28.

What has happened to law & order in Bengaluru???



Pro kannada groups on a total vandalism spree across central Bengaluru. Smash English Signboards & vandalise property in full public view.. cops struggle to maintain order!! pic.twitter.com/DFrY9QIrps — Dr. V R R G Koundinya (@dr_vattikuti) December 27, 2023

The city's civic body ordered all hotels, malls, and other shops to mandatorily use Kannada on their signboards.

In a separate incident, protests turned violent as several boards were defaced during a procession by the Karnataka Rakshna Vedike (KRV) from the Sadahalli toll gate towards the city.

The police detained several protesters, including KRV chief T A Narayana Gowda. The protests were carried out after the pro-Kannada outfit set a December 27 deadline for all establishments in Bengaluru to implement the BBMP order mandating 60 per cent Kannada in signage across the city.

Protesters vandalised the signboard of the multi-city hotel chain Bloom, which did not have Kannada in it, and were seen entering the hotel premises chanting pro-Kannada slogans.

Pro-Kannada workers defaced and removed many signboards while marching towards Chikkajala. Videos of protesters spray painting some boards were shared on social media.

Kannada signage is a long-standing demand of pro-Kannada organisations and it intensified last week as Kannada organisations carried out a procession at Chickpet in the city.

Vandalism by pro-Kannada workers sparked a debate on social media, with some opposing the act while others asking people coming from other states to make an effort to learn the language if they believed in the concept of assimilation.

Pramodh Vijaybhasker, an IT professional, expressed disappointment at the vandalism. "What is the point of all this goondagiri when the government has given the deadline of Feb 24 to use signboards with 60% Kannada and there would be legal actions taken post that.. it won't do any good to the brand of Bengaluru."

What is the point of all this goondagiri when the government has given the deadline of Feb 24 to use signboards with 60% kannada and there would be legal actions taken post that.. it won't do any good to the brand of Bengaluru. — PRAMODH VIJAYBHASKER (@pramodh_vb) December 27, 2023

Yasir Mushtaq, a journalist, said that the Kannada language should be given priority but "this is complete Goondagardi on the streets of Bengaluru". "Today's vandalism shows failure of govt & also when police is not given freedom this happens," he said.

Yes, I also support Kannada language should be give priority but this is complete Goondagardi on the streets of Bengaluru.BBMP has given time till 28th Feb ,still KRV created rucks..Today's vandalism shows failure of govt & also when police is not given freedom this happens.. pic.twitter.com/7pIf0gUZx7 December 27, 2023

A video has gone viral in which a local person is seen telling two North Indians that they should learn Kannada or shift to any other city. "We are Kannadigan first, not Indian. If you are Indian, then go to other states," he said while engaging with two persons, who, in response, said they would try to learn if required but wouldn't be forced.