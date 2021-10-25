NSE adds 1 cr unique clients in less than 7 months

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) added one crore unique investors in less than seven months to see the total number of unique clients trading on the exchange breach the five-crore mark on Monday.

This assumes significance as the bourse took around 15 months to see the number of unique investors increase from three crore to four crore, while the latest set of one crore unique clients came aboard in less than seven months.

Meanwhile, the total number of client codes on the NSE stood at 8.86 crore. The higher number is because a single client could be registered with more than one trading member. Further, the total number of Demat accounts in the country is currently around 7.02 crore.

The deviation in the numbers is because one investor can have more than one Demat account while trading through more than one trading member as well.

While the jump from four crore unique clients to five crore was registered in 203 days, the northern states contributed 36 per cent to the new investor registrations. Western states contributed 31 per cent, while the southern and eastern parts accounted for 20 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively.

At the individual state level, Maharashtra contributed 17 per cent, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 10 per cent and Gujarat at seven per cent of the new investor registrations, stated a release by NSE, which added the top 10 states accounted for 71 per cent of new investor registrations.

Incidentally, the growth in investor registrations has been largely driven by the non-metro locations as the towns beyond the top 50 cities accounted for 57 per cent of new investor registrations, while the towns beyond the top 100 cities contributed 43 per cent.

“The milestone achieved today is the culmination of efforts put in by the government, the regulators, and all stakeholders to provide a bouquet of products, simplified client onboarding processes, investor education and awareness,” said Vikram Limaye, MD & CEO, NSE.

“The investors can diversify their portfolio on the exchange platform by investing in equity shares or via the exchange-traded fund/mutual fund route, government securities through non-competitive bidding platform, secondary market or via the exchange-traded funds, corporate bonds, real estate or infrastructure projects by way of investments in REITs & InvITs, in gold through Gold ETFs or sovereign gold bonds, etc,” he added.

