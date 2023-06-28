ODI WC 2023: ICC may do THIS if Sharif govt doesn't allow Pakistan team to travel to India

The schedule for the biggest cricketing event - ODI World Cup 2023 - is out but there is no clarity yet on whether Pakistan's cricket team will travel to India. India and Pakistan have not played any bilateral series in the last few years due to their soured relationship. India had refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, due to which some of its matches have been shifted to Sri Lanka. In response, Pakistan has taken a position that it will not send its team to India for the World Cup.

Soon after the schedule was announced, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) again said that its participation in the ODI World Cup will be subject to government clearance. "Our participation in the World Cup and us playing in Ahmedabad on October 15 or in Mumbai if we qualify for semi-finals will all be dependent on government clearance," said a PCB official. As per the schedule, India will clash with its arch-rival Pakistan on October 15 in Mumbai.

The official further said that the government has not yet issued any 'no objection certificate' to the PCB to travel to India and since it was a sensitive issue, the Board can only move forward after getting clear directives from its government. "We have already informed the ICC that our participation in the tournament or any issues over venues is linked to firstly the PCB getting clearance from the government to travel to India," the official said.

While Pakistan is yet to decide on its participation, an ICC official has said that if the 'Men in Green' don't travel to India, they will be replaced by the third top team from the World Cup qualifiers. "If Pakistan decides against coming to India for the World Cup, then it will be replaced by the third-top team from the WC qualifiers," the official told Times Now.

The qualifiers tournament is currently going on in Zimbabwe. Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Netherlands, Scotland, West Indies, and Oman have reached the super six stage. After the end of the tournament, the top two teams will qualify for the World Cup. Currently, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are at the top, with four points each. West Indies are at the bottom with zero points and there is a real chance of them not qualifying for the marquee event in India.

Speaking on Pakistan's travel apprehension, an ICC spokesperson told the news agency PTI that all members have to abide by the rules and the laws of their country and we respect that. "But we are confident Pakistan will be in India for the men's cricket World Cup."

In March this year, Pakistan's The News reported that the government won't allow its cricket team to travel to India for the World Cup. "We have some serious security concerns and hence cannot allow our cricketers to travel to India," a government official was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Pakistan last played in India in 2016 in the T20 World Cup.