'Only Australian who gave us good news': Arnold Dix hailed for leading rescue ops in Uttarkashi

Tunnelling expert Arnold Dix, who led the rescue operations in Uttarkashi, is being hailed for his efforts, with some saying on social media that he is the only Australian who has given Indians a piece of good news. Indians were very disappointed earlier this month after Australia defeated India in the World Cup 2023 final.

Arnold Dix, an international tunnel expert from Australia, was roped in by India for the safe evacuation of 41 workers who were trapped after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi. Micro tunnelling expert Chris Cooper was also brought in to held evacuate the stranded workers. After 17 days of tireless efforts, the rescue teams managed to pull out all the trapped workers on Tuesday evening.

Also Read: 'Amazing example of humanity': PM Modi, Gautam Adani, others react as all 41 workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

"Salute to Arnold Dix, the tunnel expert who made it possible to rescue the miners. Thank you," said Sagar, a social media user. "He is the only Australian who gave us good news this November."

Salute to Arnold Dix, the tunnel expert who made it possible to rescue the miners. Thank you 🙏



(P.S.: He is the only Australian who gave us good news this November) pic.twitter.com/WRN8MkV9xN — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 28, 2023

Arun Menon, another social media user, said that there should be a movie on Arnold Dix. "It would be a great way to remember him."

A social media user said that India lost the World Cup trophy but Dix saved 41 lives.

https://twitter.com/ShivaniV2901/status/1729532186544799823

However, some also pointed to efforts by Indian agencies and rescue personnel who worked day and night to evacuate the workers. A social media user said that a few days ago the tunneling expert was telling that rescue may be completed by Christmas. "It is after these fellows came, the rat miners, things changed. No credit taken from Dix though," the social media user said.

A few days ago he was telling that it would be Christmas. It is after these fellows came,the rat miners , things changed. No credit taken from Dix though. pic.twitter.com/pB5GhOu5e5 — Commoner (@Sadharan_) November 28, 2023

The rescue operations were nearing completion a few days ago but an auger machine used for making a horizontal drill got stuck after its blade came off just meters before the targeted area. After the auger machine did not succeed, 'rat-hole miners' were called in to complete the drill manually to reach the trapped workers.

Rat-hole mining is a primitive method of coal extraction practiced in India, particularly in Meghalaya. This technique involves digging small, vertical shafts into the earth, often only wide enough for a single miner to descend. India Today reported that 12 rat-hole mining experts worked on the horizontal excavation through the remaining stretch.

After initial obstacles, the Centre decided to work on multiple options - such as horizontal drilling, verticle drilling, and perpendicular-horizontal drilling - to reach the workers. Besides NDRF, the other agencies that were involved in the operations were Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL). The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) constructed an approach road for vertical drilling by SJVNL and RVNL.

Priya Adivarekar, a digital creator, said that saluted the rescue teams. "Massive respect for @Arnolddix and the entire team! They worked non-stop, tirelessly, in order to rescue the workers who were stuck. By god’s grace, the mission was successful!"

This is a BIG DAY. Finally, after 17 days, all the workers have been rescued. Watching some videos of rescue mission, seeing the workers walk out with a smile and relief, makes my heart so happy.



Salute to the rescue op team. Massive respect for @Arnolddix and the entire team!… pic.twitter.com/IrOnKpzHw6 — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) November 28, 2023

Earlier in the day, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra lauded the Australian tunneling expert, who in an interview said that for him, it was like an epic in which the mountain was controlling everything. "The art of communication is essentially the art of storytelling," said Mahindra while sharing the video of Dix. "Our ancient culture has its roots in storytelling. But we need to revive & refine those skills. In the meantime, here's an Australian giving us a master class."

The art of communication is essentially the art of storytelling. Our ancient culture has its roots in storytelling. But we need to revive & refine those skills. In the meantime, here’s an Australian giving us a master class…👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/QP4huuS78u November 28, 2023

WATCH: Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescue operation successful, 41 workers under medical supervision; Know about the entire operation, hurdles, rat hole mining, Arnold Dix and other experts