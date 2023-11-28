'Amazing example of humanity': PM Modi, Gautam Adani, others react as all 41 workers rescued from Uttarkashi tunnel

After 17 days of intense efforts, rescue teams successfully evacuated all 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi. The rescue teams, during the operations, saw many ups and downs, as they encountered a number of hurdles to reach the trapped workers but they finally rescued the workers on Tuesday. After the successful evacuation, the workers were praised for their grit and determination and rescuers were hailed for their tireless efforts despite several obstacles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that trapped workers' courage and patience were inspiring everyone. "It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones. The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough," he said.

The Prime Minister also saluted the spirit of all the people associated with the rescue operation. "Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," PM Modi said.

उत्तरकाशी में हमारे श्रमिक भाइयों के रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन की सफलता हर किसी को भावुक कर देने वाली है।



टनल में जो साथी फंसे हुए थे, उनसे मैं कहना चाहता हूं कि आपका साहस और धैर्य हर किसी को प्रेरित कर रहा है। मैं आप सभी की कुशलता और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना करता हूं।



यह अत्यंत… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2023

Top corporate honchos also praised the workers and rescuers for the mission.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said this was the victory of 'hope' of crores of countrymen amid the marathon "struggle of life and death". "I salute the courage of all the 41 workers who returned from a tunnel for 17 days without losing courage," he said. Adani also thanked every member who made the rescue mission successful, including the teams of NDRF and SDRF. "We wish better health and long life to all these labor brothers who pave the way for the country's progress."

जीवन और मृत्यु के मैराथन संघर्ष के बीच यह करोड़ों देशवासियों के ‘उम्मीद’ की जीत है।



17 दिन तक एक सुरंग से बिना हिम्मत हारे वापिस लौटने वाले सभी 41 श्रमिकों के आत्मबल को मेरा प्रणाम।



NDRF और SDRF की टीमों समेत इस रेस्क्यू मिशन को सफल बनाने वाले हर एक सदस्य को साधुवाद।



हम देश की… — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) November 28, 2023

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra said it was a time for gratitude. "Thank you to EVERY single person who worked tirelessly over the past 17 days to save these 41 precious lives. More than any sporting victory could have, you have uplifted the spirits of a country and united us in our hope. You’ve reminded us that no tunnel is too difficult to emerge from, no task is impossible when our actions & prayers are collaborative & collective."

It’s time for gratitude. Thank you to EVERY single person who worked tirelessly over the past 17 days to save these 41 precious lives. More than any sporting victory could have, you have uplifted the spirits of a country & united us in our hope. You’ve reminded us that no tunnel… https://t.co/ZSTRZAAJOl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 28, 2023

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari said he was completely relieved and happy on the evacuation of trapped workers. He said this was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. "Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible," he said.

I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued.



This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 28, 2023



