'Operation Kaveri gets underway': EAM Jaishankar shares update on evacuation of Indians from Sudan  

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday informed that an operation had begun to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in violence-hit Sudan. He said about 500 Indians had reached Port Sudan and more were on their way. "Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan," he said.

About 3,000 Indian nationals including 31 people from a tribal community - Hakki Pikki - from Karnataka are stuck in Sudan. Saudi Arabia and France have rescued some Indian nationals from Sudan. Saudi Arabia evacuated three Indians who were part of the crew of a Saudi flight and they were stuck in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

French diplomatic sources told India Today that five Indian nationals have been evacuated through the French evacuation operation so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Sunday said that it had put in place contingency plans for the evacuation of the Indians but noted that any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation. It said the security situation in Sudan continued to be "volatile" with reports of fierce fighting coming from various locations in Khartoum.

"As part of our preparations, and in order to move swiftly, the Government of India is pursuing multiple options," the MEA said in a statement on Sunday.

"Two Indian Air Force C-130J are currently positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan," it said. "Contingency plans are in place but any movement on the ground would depend on the security situation, which continues to be volatile with reports of fierce fighting at various locations in Khartoum," the MEA said.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 10 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead. The MEA said India is making all-out efforts to ensure the safety and security of Indians stranded in Sudan.

(With inputs from PTI)