Pakistan vs New Zealand: Rain in Bengaluru may upset Babar Azam-led team's semi-final equations

Pakistan, which is relying on a combination of factors to enter the World Cup semi-final, may suffer a setback on Saturday when they are scheduled to face New Zealand in a do-or-die contest at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India, after defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 302 runs, have entered the semi-final. South Africa and Australia, too, have almost secured their places in the final four.

With 8 points in 7 matches, New Zealand look better positioned to enter the top four but they will have to win at least one of the two remaining matches to take their points to 10 - the maximum that the Babar Azam-led team can achieve now. Pakistan, on the other hand, will have to win their both matches to gain 10 points and anything less than that will end their run for the coveted trophy.

After Pakistan won their last match against Bangladesh, everything has gone in their favor - from South Africa's massive win against New Zealand to India's solid win against Sri Lanka. However, now weather forecasts predict over 80 per cent chance of rain in Bengaluru on Saturday. If rain happens to the extent that match is washed out, Pakistan will be out of the contention for semi-final.

In a washout scenario, points will be divided between both teams and Pakistan's points will be 7 while New Zealand will have 9. If Babar Azam's team defeat England and Tom Latham-led team lose to Sri Lanka, the Men in Green will have 9 points but they will still be behind the Kiwis in terms of their current net run rate.

"BAD NEWS - The prediction of rainfall has increased to 90% in the afternoon in Bengaluru on Saturday which could affect the Pakistan-New Zealand match. A washout will negatively impact Pakistan on the points table in regards to qualification in the semis of WorldCup," Muhammad Sameer, a sports journalist, said.

Mazher Arshad, a cricket statistician, said that to beat New Zealand's run rate, Pakistan need to win by approximately 83 runs or chase in approximately 35 overs against New Zealand. "But both teams will have one more game after that so there could be a new NRR scenario in the last group match."