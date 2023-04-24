scorecardresearch
Pakistani-Canadian journalist Tarek Fatah dies at 73 after prolonged illness

Feedback

Tarek Fatah passed away after a long-drawn battle with cancer. He was 73.

Tarek Fatah, noted Pakistani-Canadian columnist and author, passed away today after a prolonged battle with cancer, his daughter Natasha Fatah confirmed. He was 73. "Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the downtrodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

Born in Pakistan's Karachi in 1949, Tarek emigrated to Canada in 1987 and worked as a political activist, journalist, and television host. He was an award-winning reporter, columnist, and radio and television commentator, with a huge social media following. Fatah was widely popular for his progressive views and was critical of Pakistan. This was also one of the reasons he received threats from radical forces. 

"A political activist, a fierce defender of human rights and a staunch opponent of religious fanaticism in any form, nothing scared Tarek Fatah," Lorrie Goldstein, a columnist, said in a piece for Toronto Sun. "Not death threats by fanatics. Not arrests. Not imprisonment by dictatorial regimes abroad, all of which he endured with remarkable stoicism, courage and even humour."

In a tweet, Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey said he was deeply saddened to know this. "He (Tarek) was one of the bravest & wisest people I have known. May his noble soul rest with the Almighty in heaven. He did more than his share of good in this world. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family, and his countless admirers across the world."

 

Published on: Apr 24, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
