Paytm app down? Users complain of not being able to log in

The Paytm app seems to be facing issues as several users took to social media to complain of glitches while logging into the app.

According to downdetector.com, there has been a huge spike in people complaining about the Paytm app not working properly in the last hour.

As per the site, 47 per cent of users reported issues with the app, 27 per cent with payment and 25 per cent reported login issues.

"Is the #Paytm app down? I got logged out right when I had to make a payment, and now it won't let me back in," wrote one Twitter user. Many users are facing the same issue wherein they keep getting logged out of the app.

While some are not being able to log in to their accounts at all. "@Paytmcare @Paytm Is there any issue with the paytm app aa not able to login to my account!," wrote another user.

One user complained that UPI is not working on the Paytm app. They also shared screenshots of the error

The Twitter account of customer care for Paytm Bank has responded to some of the complaints. It explained that there is some technical issue persisting in Paytm app.

"Hi, we're aware of the technical issue persisting in Paytm app. We're sorry to place you in this situation and assure you to get it resolved at the earliest. Thanks for your patience and cooperation," wrote Paytm Bank Care.

Later, it stated that the issue has been addressed successfully.

"...we're glad to notify you that the issue has been addressed successfully! Continue to enjoy your smooth Paytm journey without any interruptions," wrote Paytm bank Care in the reply to one of the complaints.

Meanwhile, Paytm stock ended 1.30 per cent lower on BSE at Rs 575.60.

