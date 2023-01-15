Plane with 68 people, including 5 Indians onboard crashes near Nepal's Pokhara airport

An ATR-72 passenger plane crashed in Nepal's Pokhara on Sunday. The flight en route from Kathmandu to Pokhara had 72 people onboard including 5 Indian nationals.

The aircraft crashed near the banks of the Seti Gandaki river in a forested area. As many as 36 bodies have been pulled from the crash site. However, reports from Nepali media suggest that 53 bodies have been recovered so far.

According to sources at the Pokhara Airport ATC, the runway of Pokhara is built in the east-west direction. The pilot of the aircraft had earlier asked for permission to land from the east and permission was granted. But in a short while the pilot asked for permission to land from the west and was given permission again. The crashed Yeti Airlines plane was just 10 seconds away from the runway.

Airport authority officials have confirmed, "53 Nepalis, five Indians, four Russians, One Irish national, two Koreans, one Argentinian and a French national were on board at the time of the mishap."

#WATCH | A passenger aircraft crashed at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal today. 68 passengers and four crew members were onboard at the time of crash. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DBDbTtTxNc — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the government has called an emergency meeting of the cabinet following the plane crash.

The Yeti Airlines' ATR-72 plane that has crashed is a twin-engine turboprop regional airliner developed and produced by the French-Italian aircraft manufacturer ATR (Aerei da Trasporto Regionale or Avions de transport régional). It is mainly used in regional and short-haul flights and is popular among regional airlines, feeder airlines, and cargo operators.