PM Modi lands in New York on first leg of state visit to US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit to the US, has landed in New York. PM Modi emplaned for the US this morning. He will celebrate the International Day of Yoga on June 21 at the United Nations Headquarters with the UN leadership and members of the international community.

Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June. pic.twitter.com/6V5gHglLCg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts. Thereafter, he will travel to Washington DC.

#WATCH | PM Modi lands in New York on a historic State visit to the US with top focus on defence ties and trade pic.twitter.com/xfxM2FbyAg — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2023

In his departure statement, PM Modi said his visit to the US will be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the Indo-US partnership and asserted that together the two countries stand stronger in meeting shared global challenges. He also said this "special invitation" from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a state visit is a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between the democracies.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also address a Joint Session of the US Congress at the invitation of Congressional leadership. "I will also have the pleasure of joining President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden for the State Banquet along with a number of dignitaries," PM Modi said in a statement on Tuesday.

US' National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby today said India is a key and important partner for America. "If you just look ahead, it’s safe to say that it is going to be the most defining relationship well into the future," he said when asked about India’s oil purchase from Russia.

Kirby also said that this state visit is not about China or Russia, it is about improving the US-India bilateral relationship on its own foundation. "It is not about forcing or coercing PM Modi or the Indian government to do something different."