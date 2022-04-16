PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 22,000 crore during 3-day Gujarat visit

During his three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18 to April 20, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore. PM Modi will attend the Sammelan on April 20 at around 3:30 pm, noted the Prime Minister's Office.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the manufacturing of 9000 HP Electric Locomotives at the Production Unit in Dahod. The cost of the project is around Rs. 20,000 crore.

"Dahod workshop, established in 1926 for periodic overhaul of steam locomotives, will be upgraded to electric locomotive manufacturing unit with infrastructural improvements. It will provide direct and indirect employment to over 10,000 people," noted the PMO in an official statement.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects of the Gujarat government worth around Rs 550 crore. This includes water supply related projects worth about Rs. 300 crore, Dahod Smart City projects worth around Rs. 175 crores, works related to Dudhimati river project, GETCO Substation at Ghodia, among others.

PM Modi will also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 1400 crore. He will inaugurate Dahod District Southern Area Regional Water Supply Scheme, constructed on Narmada River Basin, worth around Rs 840 crore. "It will cater to the water supply needs of around 280 villages in Dahod District and Devgadh Baria city," explained the PMO.

Five projects of Dahod Smart City worth around Rs 335 crore will also be inaugurated by PM Modi. Under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, benefits worth Rs 120 crore will be provided to 10,000 tribals of Panchmahal and Dahod districts. Prime Minister will also inaugurate 66 KV Ghodia substation, Panchayat Houses, Anganwadis, among others.

During his Gujarat visit, PM Modi will visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar on April 18 at around 6:00 pm.

On April 19, at around 9:40 am, he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha. Subsequently, at around 3:30 pm, he will lay the foundation stone of WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar. On April 20, at around 10:30 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment & Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar.

