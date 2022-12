PM Modi's brother injured in car accident in Karnataka, suffers minor injuries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi was injured after his vehicle met with an accident near Mysuru in Karnataka on Tuesday. He along with his wife, son Mehul Modi, daughter-in-law, and grandson Menath Mehul Modi was travelling to Bandipura. Prahlad was travelling in a Mercedes Benz car, which hit a divider near Kadkolla, outskirts of Mysuru. According to reports, they all have been admitted to JSS Hospital.

More details awaited