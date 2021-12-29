PM Modi's UAE visit to mark 50 yrs of diplomatic ties postponed: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January has been postponed, reported news agency ANI citing sources. The visit, which was reportedly scheduled for January 6, was at a time when two nations are looking at celebrating 50 years of their diplomatic ties. Modi was also expected to visit the ongoing Dubai Expo during the visit.

There was no preliminary information of the date to which the prime minister's visit has been postponed to. However, the announcement of the postponement comes at a time when the world is witnessing a surge in novel coronavirus cases and several countries have closed borders to contain the spread, especially over the concerns of a new and highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

In India, the total count of Omicron cases has reached 781, according to the daily health bulletin. The variant of concern that was first detected in South Africa in November has now spread to 21 states in the country. Delhi has the highest Omicron count with 238 cases, followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases.

Separately, the UAE on Monday reported 1,732 new Covid-19 cases and one death.

The two countries (India and UAE), along with US and Israel, recently became part of a new four-nation grouping that is expected to be focusing on issues relating to trade and investment. The ties between the two saw a major development after PM Modi visited the country in 2015.

Modi visited UAE again in February 2018 for the 6th World Government Summit in Dubai, where India was the guest of honour. He visited the UAE again in August 2019 to receive the UAE's highest civilian award, 'the Order of Zayed'.

In August, Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, visited India.

The bilateral defence and strategic ties between the two countries have also witnessed steady expansion.

