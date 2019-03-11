Nirav Modi case: Fresh charge sheet filed; ED, CBI teams to leave for London

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a fresh charge sheet against PNB scam accused Nirav Modi under the anti-money laundering law. The charge sheet has been filed under a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai. Separately, a team of CBI and ED officials are all set to leave for London after the UK Home Office confirmed that the extradition file of Modi has been sent to the Westminster Court. Top sources within the ED confirmed the same. The agency received an email from the UK Home Office that said "the extradition request has been certified by Home Secretary and the same has been sent to the Westminster Magistrate Court."

The UK Home Secretary has also said that Nirav Modi's case is one that is fit "for issuing arrest warrant". After the extradition order is examined, the Westminster Court might issue an arrest warrant against the diamantaire. In case an arrest warrant is issued, it will be served to Modi's Central London residence. A team of CBI and ED are to leave for London to arrest the fugitive businessman if an order is issued.

Sources in the government claimed that ED had stepped up the pressure for Modi's extradition, to which the Home Office said that it would take action by February end. However, Modi can be given bail by the court but he will still have to face trial.

Recently, intelligence agencies reported that Nirav Modi had changed his appearance. Nevertheless, Nirav Modi was spotted roaming on the streets of London on Friday, sporting a handlebar moustache and wearing what has since been learned as an ostrich leather jacket.

The ED had attached properties of Modi worth Rs 1,725 crore in India and abroad in connection with his Rs 13,000-crore PNB fraud. On Friday, his swanky bungalow on Kihim beach in Alibaug, Maharashtra was demolished using dynamites. The 33,000 sq ft structure was brought down from all possible points, the Raigad district administration said.

The agency also revealed that substantial proceeds, fraudulently obtained by Nirav Modi-owned group of firms from PNB were diverted to Modi, his relatives and entities he controlled.

The ED had registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on February 15, 2018 under the provisions of PMLA. The CBI registered an FIR under sections 120-B r/w 420 of IPC, 1860 read with Section 13(2) read with 13(1)(d) of PC Act, 1988.

