Prayagraj: Violence in Allahabad University; bikes set on fire, stone pelting reported

A clash broke out at the Allahabad University campus after students clashed with security guards on Monday. The students reportedly set two bikes on fire and vandalised a car. The violence erupted after agitated students were stopped by security guards from entering the university campus.

The Prayagraj CP (Commissioner of Police) said as per a former student, there was an altercation between students and security guards at the university. "On the basis of this information, a case is being registered. Video footage is being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are being taken into confidence," the CP said.

Tday, former student leader Vivekananda Pathak was trying to enter the university. However, his car was stopped by the security guards. Pathak allegedly slapped the security guard for stopping him. In retaliation, the guards also thrashed Pathak.

The university administration, however, claimed that some unknown elements broke open the locks of the entry gates and that led to violence between them and the guards. It said stone pelting and torching of vehicles led to a panic-stricken situation, and work in University shall remain suspended tomorrow i.e 20th of December 2022.