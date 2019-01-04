PUBG Mobile to release 0.10.5 update in January; here's all you need to know

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG is planning a new update that will bring a new zombie mode to its millions of players worldwide. PUBG Mobile will be releasing the new mode in partnership with the Resident Evil franchise. There have been several leaks and gamers are excited about the new death cam feature in the zombie mode. Death cam will allow players to see how they died in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile will be releasing the new 0.10.5 update less than a month after coming out with 0.10.0 Vikendi update as a lot of people were complaining about the lag and faced matchmatching issues as well as an absence of new Vikendi night mode and G36C weapon. Other than sorting out the performance issues, the new PUBG Mobile update 0.10.5 will bring the submachine gun called PP-19 Bizon, a new assault rifle called the MK47 Mutant, a vehicle called Tukshai and much more. Lets take a look at these new features in detail.

Snowbike: Snowbike is a versatile and multi-purpose vehicle that will allow you to slide down the snowy terrain to chase the opponents or enjoy snow jump and flips.

Vikendi Weather (Day, Moonlight & Snow): The new update will bring in Vikendi Moonlight Mode, alongside Day and Snow weather. The official PUBG Vikendi trailer had some glimpse of Vikendi night mode.

Latest weapons: PP-19 Bizon & G36C: PUBG's new update 0.10.5 will bring the 9mm submachine gun called PP-19 Bizon and G36C weapon.

Footprints: The PUBG Mobile 0.10.5 update will bring the function of footprint tracking. The function will allow you to track down your enemies in an entirely new way.

New classic voices: The new update for PUBG will bring classic voices when you select the voice in the quick chat settings. It will allow you to chat with your friends in some new classic voices.

Vikendi stable map: PUBG's 0.10.0 update was laggy and had latency issues. The forthcoming update for PUBG Mobile will hopefully get rid of those issues.

Mk47 Mutant assault rifle: There is an expectation of new Mk47 Mutant assault rifle in PUBG 0.10.5 Mobile update which uses 7.62mm bullets.

First-person perspective (FPP) driving: This driving mode will give a more realistic driving feel when you drive.

Tukshai: It's a new three-wheeled bus vehicle that will replace the UAZ, Dacia, and Minibus after the PUBG Mobile update.

