Xiaomi Poco F2 concept renders hints at teardrop notch, larger screen space

The successor to the Xiaomi's much loved Poco F1 smartphone is just round the corner and the latest buzz regarding the new Poco F2 has come in the form of a concept render. As per the render, the Poco F2 has been given a new 2019 design. It appears to have a more modern teardrop notch unlike the regular rectangular notch found in the Poco F1.

The images of the Poco F2 concept were posted online by the serial mobile leaker Ben Geskin. The concept and design of the phone is based on all the leaks and rumours that have surfaced till now. The biggest difference between F1 and F2 is the new teardrop notch. The styling is similar to what Xiaomi Mi Play has. Xiaomi's Redmi 7 Pro that was leaked earlier also sported a teardrop notch. The renders mean that Xiaomi has completely ditched last year's rectangular notch style. The new design also means that Poco F2 will have higher screen to body ratio.

Moving to the back of the Poco F2's concept render, there are two vertically placed camera's at the upper half of the phone. There is also a fingerprint sensor. Besides, there is a Poco branding at the bottom with Xiaomi written below it.

Not many details are available regarding the camera or the internals of the phone but it is safe to say that phone will come with top-notch specs and would be competitively priced. Earlier, a Geekbench listing of the handset had surfaced with specifications such as 6GB of RAM and Android 9.0 Pie. However, Poco India General Manager C Manmohan took to Twitter and disproved the Geekbench listing and said that the company was "still focused on providing the best experience on the Poco F1."

To recall, Xiaomi had launched Poco F1 smartphone in India for Rs 20,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage version of Poco F1 was priced at Rs 23,999, while its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model was priced at Rs 28,999. Pocophone had also announced Poco F1 Armoured edition, a premium variant, made of Kevlar aramid fibre. The Kevlar edition of Poco F1 with 8GB RAM is available for Rs 29,999.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: Xiaomi may launch Redmi 7 or Redmi Pro 2 in its first big event of 2019

Also Read: PUBG vs. Fortnite: 5 differences between two of the biggest battle royale games