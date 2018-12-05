Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 855 for 5G smartphones

Qualcomm Technologies, during the first day of its Snapdragon Technology Summit, has announced its next flagship Snapdragon 855 processor for smartphones. This is the first commercial 5G platform to enable commercial 5G networks and mobile devices. Most of the big flagship Android smartphones for the year 2019 are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor.

Cristiano Amon, president, Qualcomm, says, "Today marks a massive and exciting step forward underscoring how Qualcomm Technologies and ecosystem leaders are driving 5G commercialisation, a journey that went from R&D, accelerated standardisation and trials, the launch of innovative products and technologies, to the imminent launch of 5G networks and smartphones across the globe starting early 2019. Together we are demonstrating our role in transforming the mobile industry and enriching consumer experiences with 5G mobile devices on live 5G networks at this year's Qualcomm Snapdragon Technology Summit."

Snapdragon 855 will support multi-gigabit 5G, industry-leading AI and immersive extended reality (XR) collectively. It is likely to deliver highly intuitive on-device AI experiences - driven by our 4th-generation, multi-core Qualcomm AI Engine, with up to three times the AI performance compared to the previous generation mobile platform.

The chipset will also feature the world's first Computer Vision (CV) ISP to enable cutting-edge computational photography and video capture features and Snapdragon Elite Gaming to bring next level gaming experiences to premium mobile devices. The company also announced Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor, the world's first commercial ultrasonic fingerprint solution supported under the display.

Qualcomm was joined by a lot many technology leaders including AT&T, Samsung, Motorola, Netgear and more.

"At Samsung, we have a vision of a connected world powered by 5G that will benefit consumers, communities, industries and governments," said Justin Denison, senior vice president, mobile product strategy and marketing, Samsung Electronics America.

"5G will fuel collaboration, connectivity and productivity worldwide, and we're excited to be at the forefront working alongside partners like Qualcomm Technologies to make the transformation to 5G a reality," Denison added.