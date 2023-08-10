'Questions on Manipur remain same': Congress after PM Modi's speech in Parliament

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in Lok Sabha, the Congress on Thursday said its questions were still the same on Manipur. In a tweet, the grand old party said the Manipur violence completed 100 days, "why didn't PM Modi visit Manipur?" "Why did PM Modi take almost 80 days to speak on Manipur? Why hasn't PM Modi sacked the CM of Manipur till date?"

सवाल अब भी वही हैं



1. मणिपुर हिंसा को 100 दिन होने आए, PM मोदी मणिपुर क्यों नहीं गए?



2. PM मोदी को मणिपुर पर बोलने में लगभग 80 दिन क्यों लगे?



3. PM मोदी ने आज तक मणिपुर के CM को बर्खास्त क्यों नहीं किया? — Congress (@INCIndia) August 10, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to the no-trust motion brought in by the Opposition, which wanted him to speak in detail on the clashes in Manipur. However, PM Modi touched the Manipur issue briefly as Home Minister Amit Shah had given a detailed reply on Wednesday. He blamed Congress for sowing the seed of chaos in the northeast decades ago. He said peace will be restored soon in the northeastern state, which has witnessed sporadic incidents of violence since May 3.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that PM Modi was running away from his responsibility. "There were three clear questions in front of him...Why is PM Modi so adamant about not visiting Manipur?... Why the Chief Minister of Manipur has not been expelled?... Why was silence maintained on Manipur for so many days?... Why was there no appeal for peace? The discussion is going on for the last two hours but we could not see justice for Manipur.."

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said today's speech of PM Modi was boring among all the speeches given by him in the last nine years. "We thought he would condemn those who are doing violence in Manipur, we thought he would condemn the Haryana government's demolition drive...but nothing is happening there. Mughal-e-Azam is running there."

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress saying the Home Minister was ready for discussion but the opposition was not ready. He also slammed the grand old party for its actions in Mizoram in March 1966.

"On 5 March 1966, Congress attacked the helpless people of Mizoram through Air Force. Still today, Mizoram mourns the dreadful day. They never tried to console the people...The Congress hid the incident from the people of the country. Smt Indira Gandhi was then the PM of the country," the PM said.