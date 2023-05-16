Rahul Gandhi backs Siddaramaiah as next Karnataka CM: Sources

Congress veteran Siddaramaiah appears to have got an edge over KPCC president DK Shivakumar in the race for the chief minister's job in Karnataka, India Today reported on Tuesday. Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have emerged as two strong contenders for the top post in Karnataka, where Congress snatched a thumping victory by winning 135 of 224 seats. Shivakumar has asserted that the party has got this historic mandate under his presidency.

Citing sources, India Today reported that former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal are backing Siddaramaiah for the chief minister's post. A majority of the MLAs are also backing Siddaramaiah for the top post, the report said. Siddaramaiah has already served as chief minister from 2013 to 2018.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has a good equation with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar, sources told IT.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is not taking sides and will be holding consultations before making a decision. The grand old party has given the responsibility to Kharge to choose either of the two for the chief minister's post. Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who is in charge of the party's affairs in the southern state, is "neutral", the report said.

Earlier today, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with Kharge to discuss government formation in Karnataka. Surjewala and K C Venugopal were also present at the meeting.

Kharge earlier held discussions with party leaders from Karnataka and the three observers appointed by him to oversee the Congress Legislature Party meeting held in Bengaluru on Sunday. The observers had sought the opinion of all newly-elected MLAs and also held a 'secret ballot' on their choice for chief minister.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are currently in Delhi and are waiting for the high command to take a call. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar met with Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from Rajdeep Sardesai)

