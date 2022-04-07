Rajnath hands over DRDO's Counter Drone System docs to firms including Adani Defence, L&T

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday handed over transfer of technology documents of DRDO-developed Counter Drone System to the Indian industry, including companies like Adani Defence Systems, Larsen & Toubro, Astra Microwave, in a conference in New Delhi.

The other companies include ICOMM Tele Ltd and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL).

The handover to the Indian industries took place in the presence of Union and state defence ministers, other dignitaries at an event organised at DRDO Bhawan, tweeted DRDO.

Transfer of Technologies developed by DRDO being handed over to the Indian industries in the presence by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri and other dignitaries at an event organised at DRDO Bhawan@DefenceMinIndia @AjaybhattBJP4UK @drajaykumar_ias @SpokespersonMoD — DRDO (@DRDO_India) April 7, 2022

Counter Drone System can detect, track and identify airborne drones using multiple sensors, transfer the information to associated systems and enable counter techniques to deny them the intended operation (soft kill) and/ or destroy them (hard kill).

The detection of drone is done with the help of Radars and RF based detection system. The identification is done with the help of Electro Optic sensor and COMINT. The soft kill is carried out with RF jamming & Anti GNSS technologies, and Hard kill with the help of Laser Directed Energy Weapon (DEW). The system can detect, identify and neutralise different types of drones including Small Hybrid UAVs, Micro UAV/ Multi rotor, and Nano UAVs.

The transfer took place while Singh released the third positive indigenisation list of defence equipment.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the third list builds on the first list of 101 items and the second list of 108 items that were promulgated on August 21, 2020 and May 31, 2021 respectively. The major items in the first list include 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer, Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Mk-IA - Enhanced Indigenised Content, conventional submarines and communication satellites GSAT-7C.

The third list will consist of over 100 items, including complex equipment and systems which are being developed and likely to translate into firm orders over the next five years. Orders worth more than Rs 2,10,000 crore are likely to be placed on the Industry in the next five years as part of the items covered in the third list, the Defence Ministry had said.

With the notification, over 300 sophisticated items will be covered, ranging from complex weapon systems to critical platforms such as Armoured vehicles, combat aircraft, submarines etc.

Since the notification of the first and second lists, contracts for 31 projects worth Rs 53,839 crore have been signed by the Armed Forces. Acceptance of Necessity (AoNs) for 83 projects worth Rs 1,77,258 crore have been accorded. In addition, cases worth Rs 2,93,741 crore will be progressed in the next five-seven years.

The notification of the third list will supply equipment of international standards to meet the demand of the Armed Forces.