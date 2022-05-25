Ramdas Baliga appointed as Managing Director of Toshiba Software India Pvt Ltd

The software arm of Toshiba Group, Toshiba Software India Private Limited (TSIP), has appointed Ramdas Baliga as its new Managing Director. Joined TSIP in 2003, Baliga over the last 18 years has held various leadership positions, and also contributed to designing and developing IT technologies and solutions for Toshiba and overseas.



Baliga has taken over the charge from Takashi Ishikawa who was heading TSIP for the last four years. He holds a Master of Technology (MTech) degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai.

On his appointment, Ramdas Baliga said, “Toshiba Software India is an intrinsic part of the Toshiba Group’s digital and software transformation worldwide. As the world shifts towards digital transformation at an accelerated pace, we aim to empower digital agility across and beyond Toshiba, evolving TSIP into a digitally agile Centre of Excellence.



Founded in 2002, TSIP works for software solutions across layers of software architecture.

