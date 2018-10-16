Rimzim Dadu brings virtual reality to India Fashion Week

Last week saw top Indian designers showcase their latest collections at the India Fashion Week in the national capital. But, surprisingly, it wasn't just clothes that grabbed the attention. In the opening day of the event, Delhi-based designer Rimzim Dadu teamed up with a tech studio to light up the ramp with a measure of virtual reality.

Dadu collaborated with multi-disciplinary artist Harsvardhan Kadam of Inkbrushnme, and creative immersive studio Digital Jalebi for her show.

Hasrhvardhan drew artwork inspired by Dadu's collection.

To the audiences, he looked like painting on a vast canvass - but in thin air with the help of Google's Tilt Brush 3D painting platform. Each of his brushstrokes in thin air were displayed on the large LED display screens - resulting in a giant artwork painted out of thin air.

Dadu believes that technology is a great enabler and it helps artists present their work in more immersive ways than ever before.

"While most of my work is hand-crafted and I don't use technology in my collections, I love exploring different tech platforms to put together my shows. This season we collaborated with a creative studios and street art artists. The result has been great. It's super important for artists from different fields to collaborate. It inspires and helps all of learn new crafts," she said.

Kadam said it's important for artists from different fields to collaborate.

"Artists often work in silos but this show proves that collaboration can create magic," he said. Nikhil Joshi of Digital Jalebi said: "It was great to partner with Rimzim. The show demonstrated that creative tech firms likes us can bring new concept and ideas to the art world. Such collaborations are common in the West. But I am glad even in India we are seeing more such collaborations."

While virtual reality created a truly immersive experience, the show-stopper were her clothes.

"My fascination for textures, material and re-engineering fabrics continue this season - as I try to explore the relationship between positive and negative space. The collection draws inspiration from age old techniques of lace-making and stencilling in our signature materials like - hand made chiffon cords, metallic cords and metal wires. The collection explores sculptural forms for ready to wear clothing using couture-like techniques," Dadu said.