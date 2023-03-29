Rs 4,800 for lecturer: Bengal university's recruitment ad is going viral for all the wrong reasons

West Bengal's Bankura University is facing flak for its recruitment advertisement for a special lecturer with a pay of Rs 300 per class. The notification has gone viral on social media, with many pointing to the huge difference in pay structure in comparison to what the university regulator has prescribed -- which is Rs 1,500.

In its notification dated 24 March, the state-run university said it has invited applications from candidates for the recruitment of 'special lecturer' on a purely temporary basis in the Department of Physics. There are a maximum of four positions available, with a minimum qualification of MSc in Physics with NET or PhD.

The positions are specialised, with one for electronics, two for nano-science, and one open. However, the pay for the lecturer has been fixed at Rs 300 per class. "The selected candidates will be required to teach a maximum of four classes per week, with a remuneration of Rs 300 per class," the notification reads.

Going by the pay structure, a person selected as a lecturer can make Rs 1,200 per week and Rs 4,800 per month, which is lower than even minimum wages. The notification has not gone down well with many including fellow teachers, who have expressed their concerns over the state of education if the pay is fixed at this level.

Professor Ashis K Mukherjee, Director at the Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology-Guwahati, said this recruitment notification by Bankura University was concerning as the honorarium for a guest faculty had been fixed at Rs 1,500 per class by the University Grants Commission (UGC), which regulates universities.

"The advertisement of Bankura University, dated 24 March 2023, for the post of a guest lecturer in the Department of Physics Rs 300 per class is a deep concern for me. UGC circular (28 January 2019) says the honorarium for a guest faculty is Rs 1500 per class," he said in a tweet.

Abhijit Majumder, an associate professor at IIT Bombay, too criticised the advertisement saying his maid earns more than what is being offered. "MSc in Physics with NET or PhD. Per class salary INR 300!!!! 4 lectures a week, monthly 12 lectures, total 4800!!! My maid’s per day salary (for working abt 2 hrs) is more than that. After this we ask why our education quality is bad!!!!!!" he wrote on Twitter.

Atanu Roy Chowdhury, another user, shared the notification on social media cautioning potential applicants. "I came across this opening for a NET-qualified PhD holding an adjunct faculty position at Bankura University. I seriously hope it is not a joke. If you are considering applying, please rethink about the value of your education."

Business Today reached out to Dr Saurabh Dutta, the registrar of Bankura University who issued the advertisement, to understand the pay structure. He, however, declined to comment: "I am not in a position to comment on this."

Former minister and current BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari slammed the Mamata Banerjee government for the advertisement for temporary roles. He alleged that the state government was making the "appointing authorities" defunct by strategically constricting their role. "What would The WB College Service Commission, The WB Police Recruitment Board and WB Public Service Commission do if positions are being filled with temporary staff?" he asked.