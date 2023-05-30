Saamna's big claim: '22 MLAs, 9 MPs upset with BJP, want to leave Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena'

At least 22 MLAs and nine Lok Sabha MPs of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena are upset with the BJP and want to leave the party, Saamana, the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed on Tuesday.



In June last year, forty MLAs had revolted against then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP. At the time of the revolt, these leaders claimed that they could not get any work done in their constituencies as most of the key portfolios were with leaders from Congress and NCP. For instance, the finance ministry was with NCP's Ajit Pawar.

Weeks after their revolt, Uddhav Thackeray resigned as chief minister, paving the way for BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena alliance. However, now Saamna has claimed that most of the leaders are not happy with the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Vinayak Raut said that the legislators were in touch with his party and wished to leave the Shinde-led party as there had been no development in their constituencies, India Today reported on Tuesday.



Saamna claimed that Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Gajanan Kirtikar, who raised slogans like "Hum Hi Shiv Sena" has openly expressed displeasure over the behaviour of the BJP. "We are 13 MPs and are now part of the NDA and expect the issues related to our constituencies to be resolved on a priority basis. But we don't see that happening," Kirtikar said.

Kirtikar, the MP from Mumbai, said, "We are part of the NDA...So our work should be carried out accordingly, and (NDA) constituents should get a (suitable) status. We think we are being given step-motherly treatment."

The editorial in Saamana said that there were reports that the Shinde group's 22 MLAs and nine MPs were "feeling suffocated because of step-motherly treatment by the BJP and they have developed the mindset to quit the group".

Kirtikar claimed his party would like to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. "Self-respect and respect cannot be bought with money, it has been proved once again. Kirtikar claimed his party would like to contest 22 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It means that they have asked for the seats from the BJP. However, the BJP is not even ready to give 5-7 seats to this group," Saamna reported.

The BJP has 105 seats in the current assembly while Shinde Sena has 40 MLAs. In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP had contested 25 seats while the combined Sena had got 23. The BJP bagged 23 of 25 while the Sena had won 18 of 23 seats. But this time, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena may contest the next general election in alliance with Congress and NCP.

