Rs 2.2 lakh crore unclaimed: Funds lie idle across banks, EPF, insurance, stocks, MFs

Forgotten assets are more common than you think — ranging from dormant bank deposits to insurance policies and long-held investments created before the digital era. Over time, poor documentation, missing nominations, and lack of awareness have left large sums idle.

As of December 2025, nearly ₹2.2 lakh crore worth of unclaimed assets is scattered across financial institutions and regulatory bodies in India. This wealth continues to earn negligible returns, leading to a silent erosion of long-term value for households, according to 1 Finance Magazine's report - India’s ₹2.2 Lakh Crore in Forgotten Wealth.

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Unclaimed wealth

India’s unclaimed financial assets are structurally dispersed, sitting across multiple regulators, asset classes, and legacy systems rather than a single consolidated repository. This fragmentation is evident in the latest estimates:

Bank Deposits (DEA Fund): ₹97,545 crore — the single largest pool, driven by dormant savings, current accounts, and fixed deposits

Equity Shares & Dividends (IEPFA): ₹89,004 crore — includes unclaimed dividends and shares transferred after prolonged inactivity

Insurance Policies: ₹20,062 crore — largely maturity proceeds or unpaid claims

EPF Accounts: ₹10,915 crore — inactive retirement balances

Mutual Funds: ₹3,452 crore — unclaimed redemptions and dividends

REITs, InvITs, NCDs: ₹764 crore — relatively smaller but growing with market expansion

A clear concentration emerges: bank deposits and equities together form nearly 85% of total unclaimed wealth. This reflects historical behavior—Indians’ reliance on traditional banking channels and early-stage equity participation through physical shares and dividend warrants. Much of this originates from a pre-digital era marked by paper records, limited tracking, and weak interlinkages across financial systems.

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RBI’s DEA Fund

The RBI’s Depositors’ Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund holds the biggest share of unclaimed assets. As per the data visualised:

The corpus has surged from ₹7,875 crore in FY15 to ₹97,545 crore in FY25

Growth peaked at 39% YoY in FY17, and has stabilised around 25% in recent years

This consistent rise reflects a structural issue—accounts turning inactive faster than they are being claimed.

Once deposits remain unclaimed for 10 years, banks transfer them to the DEA Fund. While depositors can reclaim funds anytime, the money earns only 3% simple interest, significantly below inflation and market-linked returns.

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Why assets go unclaimed

The report noted that persistence of unclaimed assets is not accidental, it is rooted in systemic design and behavioural gaps.

> Unclaimed timelines

Each asset class follows its own dormancy threshold:

Bank deposits: 10 years of inactivity before transfer to the DEA Fund

Shares/dividends: 7 years before moving to IEPFA

EPF accounts: 3 years of inactivity

Insurance: typically 12 months after maturity or claim due

These inconsistent timelines create staggered flows into different authorities, making tracking non-linear and complex.

> Regulatory fragmentation

Oversight is split across institutions:

RBI (DEA Fund) for bank deposits

IEPFA (MCA) for shares and dividends

EPFO for provident funds

IRDAI/insurers for insurance policies

AMCs and RTAs for mutual funds

There is no unified registry, forcing investors or heirs to search across multiple platforms.

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3. Structural triggers

Outdated KYC and contact details leading to communication breakdown

Missing or invalid nominations, complicating succession

Unreported deaths, especially in joint or single-holder accounts

Low financial awareness among heirs, particularly for legacy investments

In many cases, assets are not “lost” but simply invisible to the rightful claimants.

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Where and how to check

The system does provide access points, but they remain underutilised:

Bank deposits → UDGAM portal

Shares/dividends → IEPF portal

Insurance → Bima Bharosa portal

EPF → EPFO portal

Mutual funds → MF Central

REITs/InvITs/NCDs → Stock exchange disclosures

Claims must be filed with respective institutions or intermediaries, often involving documentation and verification.

However, claim processing is decentralised. Investors or legal heirs must approach the respective institution — bank, insurer, AMC, or registrar — with supporting documents such as identity proof, death certificates (if applicable), and succession papers. This procedural friction often delays or discourages recovery.

Cost of inaction

The primary risk is not capital loss, but erosion of long-term wealth due to sub-optimal returns.

DEA Fund balances earn only ~3% simple interest, far below inflation and fixed deposit rates

Equity assets stop compounding entirely, missing market cycles and dividend reinvestment

Insurance and EPF funds remain idle or disconnected from optimal allocation strategies

Over a 10–20 year horizon, this translates into a significant opportunity cost, especially in an economy where financial assets are increasingly market-linked and compounding-driven.

In effect, unclaimed wealth represents a silent drag on household balance sheets—money that exists, but fails to participate in growth.

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What govt has done so far

Last year, over ₹72,000 crore in unclaimed bank deposits has been transferred to the RBI’s Depositor Education and Awareness (DEA) Fund, reflecting money left untouched for over 10 years. Public sector banks hold the largest share, followed by private and foreign banks. To help individuals trace such funds, the government has launched the UDGAM portal and allowed multiple nominations under updated banking laws.

The DEA Fund is also used to promote financial literacy and depositor awareness. Meanwhile, broader updates include priority sector lending support for cooperatives, a ₹33,249 crore NIIF corpus, and a moderation in unsecured loan growth.