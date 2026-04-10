Trump wants ‘concrete commitments’ within days to secure Hormuz, threatens to leave NATO

Iran War: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has informed European governments that US President Donald Trump was seeking concrete commitments within days to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, diplomats said on Thursday.

Rutte, regarded in Europe as a ‘Trump whisperer’, is working to ease tensions after Trump indicated he was considering leaving the 32-member transatlantic alliance. Trump argued that European allies have depended on US security guarantees while providing insufficient support for the US-Israeli bombing campaign in Iran. Three diplomats told Reuters that Rutte, who met Trump at the White House on Wednesday, conveyed these demands to European countries.

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Several European allies have expressed willingness to assist but only after a durable cessation of hostilities and an agreement ensuring their ships will not be attacked.

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Speaking in Washington a day after meeting Trump, Rutte said some alliance members were initially slow to provide assistance to the US regarding Iran and were surprised. However, he added there is now substantial support, including basing and logistics. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated on Thursday that the secretary general is in contact with allies about his discussions in Washington.

On Thursday, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged NATO allies to unite in defending international law while rejecting Trump’s recent remarks about the Arctic island. In his speech, Rutte acknowledged that the alliance is undergoing change but growing stronger. "Allies recognise, and I recognise, we are in a period of profound change in the transatlantic alliance. Europe is assuming a greater and fairer share of the task of providing for its conventional defence," he said.

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Although Trump announced a two-week ceasefire pause on attacks against Iran on Tuesday, the fallout from the conflict continues to strain NATO ties. One diplomat noted frustration in Washington but pointed out that allies were not consulted before or after the conflict began. The diplomat added that NATO would not play a direct role in the war against Iran but allies want to help seek longer-term solutions for the Strait of Hormuz, with ongoing negotiations potentially aiding this effort.

Trump posted on Truth Social after his meeting with Rutte, stating in capital letters that "NATO wasn't there when we needed them, and they won't be there if we need them again."