'Buy' Suzlon Energy, APL Apollo, Force Motors shares; check price target, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices saw some profit booking and settled lower on Thursday as the ceasefire optimism faded and crude oil prices rose, adding inflation fears in the Indian markets. Traders shall be looking at Q4 earnings soon. The BSE Sensex tanked 931.25 points, or 1.20 per cent, to close at 76,631.65, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 222.25 points, or 0.93 per cent, to end at 23,775.10 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks including Force Motors Ltd, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd and Suzlon Energy Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research at Master Capital Services has to say on them ahead of Friday's trading session:



Suzlon Energy | Buy | Target Price: Rs 49-50| Stop Loss: Rs 40.50

Suzlon is witnessing strong signs of a bullish reversal after a prolonged downtrend, having consolidated near a key horizontal support zone. The stock has now delivered a breakout from this base, supported by a sharp surge in volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. Notably, a textbook island reversal pattern has formed, reinforcing the shift in trend sentiment. Price structure has improved with higher highs and higher lows, while gradual reclaiming of key moving averages and supportive momentum indicators suggest potential for sustained upside in the near term.



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Force Motors | Buy | Target Price: Rs 25,000-25,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 20,100

Force Motors is exhibiting a strong bullish setup, having broken out decisively from a declining channel, signaling a continuation of the broader uptrend. The stock maintains a robust structure of higher highs and higher lows on the larger time frame, reflecting sustained buying interest. It is trading above all its key moving averages, with positive EMA alignment reinforcing trend strength. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with RSI holding firm and MACD in bullish territory. A steady hold above the breakout level may keep the trend biased upward with potential for gradual expansion in price action.



APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,250-2,290 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,870

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APL Apollo Tubes has given a clear-cut breakout from prolonged consolidation phase, comfortably closing above its short and long term EMAs. The stock had been consolidating along a rising trendline following a recent downtrend, indicating accumulation at lower levels. Notably, it has negated a bearish head and shoulders formation, signalling a short term trend reversal. On the broader chart, it maintains a higher high structure, while improving EMA alignment and supportive RSI and MACD trends reflect strengthening momentum and positive price movement.