SBI customer? Your internet banking will be blocked if you don't do this

If you are a customer of State Bank of India (SBI) you will not be able to access your bank account via internet banking if you do not link your phone number with your bank account by November 30.

After this date, net banking services will be blocked. "As per RBI advisory, it is mandatory to register your mobile number to avail internet banking services. Please register your mobile number by 30.11.2018, failing which your internet banking access will be deactivated/blocked w.e.f from 01.12.2018," SBI informs its customers on its website.

After December 1, if you want your net banking rights back then you need to do visit your nearest branch and request the linking of your mobile number with your SBI bank account.

According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated July 6, 2017, banks must ask their customers to register for SMS alerts for electronic banking transactions. Electronic banking transactions include internet banking, mobile banking, and so on.

SBI account holders can themselves check whether their account is linked to their phone number or not by logging on to the SBI website. Here are the steps:

Log on to the internet banking services

Click on My Accounts and visit the Profile tab

Click on Profile and go to Personal Details/Mobile

Enter the Profile password

If the phone number is linked then the it will be displayed on the screen. If the number is not registered then visit the nearest branch

On a related note, SBI has also informed its customers that it will be exchanging older magstrip debit cards with the newer EMV (named after its original developers Europay, MasterCard and Visa) chip ones at no cost. Magstrip debit cards are easier to clone and could be used for fraudulent transactions.