SBI customer? Your internet banking will be blocked if you don't do this

If you are a customer of State Bank of India (SBI) you will not be able to access your bank account via internet banking if you do not link your phone number with your bank account by November 30.
After this date, net banking services will be blocked. "As per RBI advisory, it is mandatory to register your mobile number to avail internet banking services. Please register your mobile number by 30.11.2018, failing which your internet banking access will be deactivated/blocked w.e.f from 01.12.2018," SBI informs its customers on its website.
After December 1, if you want your net banking rights back then you need to do visit your nearest branch and request the linking of your mobile number with your SBI bank account.
According to a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) circular dated July 6, 2017, banks must ask their customers to register for SMS alerts for electronic banking transactions. Electronic banking transactions include internet banking, mobile banking, and so on.
SBI account holders can themselves check whether their account is linked to their phone number or not by logging on to the SBI website. Here are the steps:
