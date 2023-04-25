Security breach at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, claims AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed a security breach at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to sources, a man was flying a drone over the chief minister's residence. The person was flying the drone in a "no flying zone". The Delhi police said information had been received that a drone had been seen near the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Police are verifying the facts, they said.

