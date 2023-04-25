scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
Security breach at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, claims AAP

Feedback

Security breach at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence, claims AAP

According to sources, a man was flying a drone on top of his residence. The person was flying a drone in a "no flying zone". The Delhi Police have begun the search for the person.  

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
AAP claims security breach at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence AAP claims security breach at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday claimed a security breach at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to sources, a man was flying a drone over the chief minister's residence. The person was flying the drone in a "no flying zone". The Delhi police said information had been received that a drone had been seen near the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Police are verifying the facts, they said. 

Watch: CBSE board result 2023: How to check Class 10, Class 12 exam results

Published on: Apr 25, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement