Sharad Pawar responds to buzz on Union Cabinet offer in 'secret meeting' with Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday responded to reports that he was offered a berth in the Union Cabinet in the recent 'secret meeting' with nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Sharad Pawar and Ajit recently met at the home of businessman Atul Chordiya's in Pune. After the meeting, reports emerged that Ajit Pawar, who split NCP in July, offered him a berth in Union Cabinet if he joined the NDA.

Earlier this week, Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that Sharad Pawar was offered a post in the central government during his meeting with Ajit Pawar. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole said the "secret meeting" was a matter of concern for his party. Ashok Chavan, another Congress leader, asked Sharad Pawar to "clear his stand" and said the meeting will definitely create doubt in everyone's mind.

Today, Sharad Pawar clarified that he was not offered a Union Minister post during his meeting with Ajit Pawar. He said he was not aware of what Prithviraj Chavan said. "It was a secret meeting and no political discussions happened there. I was not offered a Cabinet berth. All these reports are baseless," Sharad Pawar said.

The NCP supremo reiterated that his party will not go with the BJP even though some "well-wishers" were trying to persuade him. "Any association with the BJP does not fit in NCP's political policy," he said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday said that she was not aware of what transpired in that "secret meeting" with Ajit Pawar. Sule, who represents Baramati in the Lok Sabha, said she was not present in the meeting and had no idea about what happened there. "Even before my Dada's (Ajit Pawar’s) birth, the Pawar and Chordiya families shared a good association as Mr (Atul) Chordiya's father and Pawar Saheb were together in college. So there is nothing to be surprised if both the families meet," Sule said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut today claimed that Sharad Pawar will not join hands with the BJP in his lifetime. When asked whether Ajit Pawar gave any offer to Sharad Pawar, Raut said, "When did Ajit Pawar become so big to give an offer to Sharad Pawar." Raut said it was Sharad Pawar who made Ajit Pawar. "Sharad Pawar has been the chief minister of the state for four terms and served as the Union minister multiple times."

