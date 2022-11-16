Aftab was restless and aggressive, says surgeon who treated him

Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who allegedly murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walker, was restless and aggressive while talking, a surgeon who treated him in May revealed on Tuesday. Aftab had allegedly strangulated Walker and chopped her into 35 pieces on May 18, but kept it a secret till early November.

Dr Anil Singh said that Aftab visited him in May when needed stitches on his right forearm. "He was restless, and aggressive while talking. When asked he told he sustained an injury while cutting fruits, and left after taking a prescription," Singh said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

Shraddha, a resident of Mumbai's Vasai, was in a relationship with Aftab. However, her family did not approve of the relationship so she left her home to live with Poonawala. In May, they shifted to Delhi.

Reports say that Aftab had assaulted Shraddha many times. Shraddha's friends claim that she had almost decided to quit the relationship but somehow could not.

The gruesome murder came to light earlier this week when the Delhi Police arrested Poonawala based on a case filed by Shraddha's father Vikas Walker in Mumbai. According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangulated Shraddha after a fight. He then moved her body from the bathroom to the kitchen and then chopped her into 35 pieces.

The police said that he bought a 300-liter fridge to store the parts. For the next 16 days, he went out around 2 am and disposed of the parts one by one at different spots near Mehrauli jungle.

News agency ANI citing police sources said only one weapon was used to chop Shraddha’s body parts. Aftab had used a mini saw to chop off the body parts, the report said. The sources said that the mini saw was yet to be recovered. Aftab broke down after the police grilled him when he gave confusing timelines of when Shraddha left him.

The Delhi Police sources also told the news agency that one common friend of Aftab and Shraddha has been called for questioning. This is the friend who had intimated Shraddha’s father about her going incommunicado.

