Shraddha Walkar murder case: Pre-medical sessions for Aaftab's polygraph test are underway

Pre-medical sessions and scientific sessions leading up to Aftab Poonawala's polygraph test are underway at Rohini Forensic Science Laboratory, reported ANI while quoting Delhi Police sources on Tuesday.

The entire procedure of polygraph test takes two days. Day one is for medical tests including ECG, blood pressure and heart tests and if all the reports are okay, the polygraph test will take place on Wednesday.

Poonawala is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces before disposing them off.

Meanwhile, Poonawala's lawyer on Tuesday said he has not yet confessed to killing his live-in-partner Shraddha Walkar in the court of law. ''I spoke to Poonawala for five-seven minutes today. When I spoke to him in the morning, he appeared relaxed and was very confident. He did not show any signs of aggressiveness,'' said Defence Counsel Abinash Kumar, who is representing Poonawala. The lawyer said when he asked Poonawala if he is able to follow the legal proceedings in the case and if he was satisfied with the defence, he replied in the affirmative ''He has never confessed in the court of law that he killed Walkar,'' Kumar told PTI. This contrasts police's assertion that Poonawala has confessed to killing Walker and dumping her body parts at different locations across Delhi.

Kumar said Poonawala's family is scared to come out and they are waiting for the matter to subside a bit.

''They are scared after what has happened and wish to stay out of media glare for now. Even I have not been able to meet them yet. I am also planning to file a plea in the court to get in touch with Poonawala's family,'' he added. On Tuesday, a Delhi Court granted the Delhi Police four more days of custody of Poonawala.

