Sun TV Network Q4 net profit falls 16% to Rs 410 crore, revenue at Rs 857 cr

Television broadcaster Sun TV Network Ltd on Friday reported a 15.92 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 410.17 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 487.86 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, Sun TV Network Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 856.85 crore against Rs 802.55 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 367.09 crore compared to Rs 352.02 crore a year ago, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, 2022, the company's consolidated net profit was higher at Rs 1,641.91 crore against Rs 1,525.24 crore in FY21.

In FY22, consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,584.82 crore against Rs 3,176.89 crore in FY21, the company said.



Also Read: High WPI may put pressure on retail inflation: RBI

Also Read: NEET registrations jump by 2.5 lakh; cross 18 lakh this year