Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow put on sale by Bank of Baroda over Rs 56 cr dues

The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has put Bollywood actor Sunny Deol's Juhu bungalow on sale as the actor has failed to repay a Rs 56 crore loan. The house, 'Sunny Villa', will be auctioned on September 25, as per the advertisement by the lender. The bank has kept the reserve price for the house at Rs 51.43 crore.

Sunny Deol has been in the news for the historic success of his latest blockbuster movie Gadar-2, which has so far collected Rs 336 crore.

Film critic Taran Adarsh said Gadar2 is a box office 'monster', which crossed the lifetime business of 'War' and 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' on Saturday. He said Gadar-2 will cross Tiger Zinda Hai, PK, and Sanju on Saturday and Will cross Dangal on Monday. "Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi [3rd highest grossing film]… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr. Total: ₹ 336.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha". The movie, a Zee Studios production, released in theatres on August 11. The makers todya claimed the film has "soared to a remarkable all-time high for any Hindi film", especially in territories like Punjab.

"With a net collection of 20.50 crores on Day 8 and an overall net of 305.13 crores, Gadar 2’s cinematic journey is a testament to its enduring appeal and box office dominance," they said.

Set in 1971, "Gadar 2" follows Tara Singh (Deol)'s journey to Pakistan to rescue his son, Charanjeet Singh, played by Utkarsh Sharma, from the Pakistani Army. The original film was set during the Partition.