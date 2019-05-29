T-Series vs PewDiePie: Indian music label wins race; reaches 100 million subscribers

T-Series is officially the first YouTube channel to reach 100 million subscribers on the video platform. PewDiePie, T-Series' competitor, has fallen behind with his subscriber base at 96 million. The Indian music label achieved the milestone of 100 million YouTube subscribers after a public internet war with PewDiePie, involving sub wars, memes and more.

T-Series, in a tweet, said that the world's biggest YouTube channel has achieved another milestone by being the first one to cross 100 million subscribers.

World's biggest YouTube Channel, T-Series has achieved another YouTube milestone by being the first one to cross an astonishing #100MillionSubscribers. Thank you for being part of our journey. T-Series - Making India Proud. @itsBhushanKumar #bharatwinsyoutube pic.twitter.com/s5Haz0bBT4 - TSeries (@TSeries) May 29, 2019

The Swedish YouTube star, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, had earlier shared a music video titled 'Congratulations', acknowledging his YouTube channel, PewDiePie's defeat. Two of PewDiePie's videos, including 'Congratulations', were removed from the platform after an order by the Delhi High Court.

According to Social Blade, a social media analytics page, T-Series was expected to cross the 100 million mark on 21st May 2019. As for the Swedish YouTuber, PewDiePie was predicted to cross 100 million mark by June 2.

T-Series had previously surpassed PewDiePie numerous times. The music label, in February, crossed PewDiePie for just a few minutes and maintained the lead for a longer period in March.

T-Series and PewDiePie have been in battle for the YouTube crown since October 2018. PewDiePie was leading in terms of subscribers for the last five years.

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

