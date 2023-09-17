'Take a bow': Netizens hail Mohammad Siraj as he 'destroys' Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

Asia Cup 2023 final: Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj struck Sri Lanka very hard as he picked up five wickets in no time to destroy the top batting order of the host country in the Asia Cup final match at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium. He dispatched Pathun Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dasun Shanaka. Siraj picked up four wickets in one over. Sri Lanka, which is the defending champion, lost their first six wickets at a mere 12 runs in the sixth over.

Sharing the scorecard, Pranjal Gupta said: "Dude! This is unbelievable. Is it Final for Asia Cup or some gully cricket match? Sri Lanka Score: 12-6."

🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/kP5GFmNmMY pic.twitter.com/86B0lAqcKZ — Pranjal Gupta (@PranjalPGupta1) September 17, 2023

Sanam Shahzad said that it was hurting to see the final of this Asia Cup. "Would not expecting this from SL."

Now, it's hurting to see the final of this Asia Cup. Would not expecting this from SL.#AsiaCup2023#INDvsSL https://t.co/LprkaNOgke — Sanam Shahzad (@SanamShahzad115) September 17, 2023

Dilbag Koundal hailed Siraj, saying this was his career best. "Top notch and career best for M. Siraj. @mdsirajofficial #AsiaCup #Siraj #INDvsSL #SLvsIND. The Ronaldo celebration by Siraj. Yeah, bowling from wide of the crease, on to middle and leg, swinging out and cleaned up your off stick. Superb sight for a coach ! Loving it today."

Veer said it was an unbelievable performance from the Indian pacer in the Asia Cup final. "He (Siraj) completely decimated the Sri Lankan top order, leaving them reeling at 12/6."

A social media user said that Siraj bowled an exceptional spell in this Asia Cup 2023. Another user said that Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls in a match against India. Vaas had taken five wickets for 14 runs in the CocaCola Trophy final in 2000. India were all out in that match for just 54 runs.



#Siraj has equalled Chaminda Vaas' record of five wickets in 16 balls, in a game against Sri Lanka. Don't let the irony pass you by! #INDvSL #AsiaCup — Λyouß (@aybnocturnal) September 17, 2023

Farid Khan, founder of cricden.net, said Siraj had become the first Indian bowler to take 4 wickets in an over in international cricket. Replying to his tweet, Naseeb Ullah said the Pakistani bowlers should learn from Siraj.

Pakistani bowlers should learn from siraj, lumber one lumber one chord du koi lumber one bowling nahi hei Pakistani, Sri Lanka k khilaaf sarey fixers injured howe — Naseeb Ullah (@Dr_Naseebullah) September 17, 2023

Mir Salman, a researcher, hailed Siraj saying he unfolded a 'masterpiece' in the Asia Cup final at Colombo. "Considered the best opening spell ever in any of Asia Cup finals. Usually, You never witness such outward/inward movements from this bowling side."

Malik Ali Raza said this was one of the greatest spells ever in ODI history.