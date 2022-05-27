Tata Motors files record patents in FY22; receives 56 grants

Tata Motors Ltd (TML) today announced that it filed a record number of 125 patents in FY22, which according to the company is highest ever in its history. The patents filed entail traditional and new energy powertrain technologies, safety, connected vehicle technologies, body in white (BIW) & trims along with other vehicle systems, the automaker said in a statement. The company also received a grant of 56 patents during the same period.

"TML has been consistently making “ahead- of-the-curve” investments in new age technologies, with a focus on enabling future ready mobility. Its intrinsic capabilities in R&D, technology incubation and success in developing segment-defining vehicles in both commercial and passenger vehicles has resulted in the introduction of several innovations over the years in its vehicles," the company claimed.

Rajendra Petkar, President & CTO, Tata Motors, said, “We have established a legacy of setting new benchmarks with cutting-edge technologies and features in the areas of new energy solutions, safety, product performance, cost of ownership and digitalization. An enabling culture and ecosystem to foster innovation amongst our workforce and the drive to keep challenging the status quo in pursuit of excellence has been the key to delivery. We remain committed to use our engineering prowess in creating top class mobility solutions to serve the evolving aspirations of our customers.”

Recently, the Indian conglomerate's automobile and energy arms -- Tata Motors and Tata Power announced a teamed up to develop a 7-megawatt peak (MWp) solar rooftop project at Tata Motors’ Passenger Vehicle plant in Chikhali, Pune, an official joint statement had mentioned.



Also Read: PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 28; to address leaders of cooperative institutions

Also Read: This smallcap tyre firm announces dividend of Rs 100 per share; do you own this?