PM Modi to visit Gujarat on May 28; to address leaders of cooperative institutions 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on May 28 this year, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement today. The agenda for the PM in Gujarat is to visit the newly built Matushri K.D.P Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot, which would be followed by his address at the seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. He will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (liquid) plant constructed at Indian Farmers Fertilisers Cooperative (IFFCO) in Kalol.

According to the PMO, more than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions of the state will participate in the seminar, called ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’.

Further, in order to help the farmers to increase their productivity and income, Modi will also inaugurate the urea plant constructed at IFFCO in Kalol at the cost of around Rs 175 crore.

The plant is expected to produce about 1.5 lakhs bottles liquified urea of 500 milliliters per day.

Also Read: Here is what crypto big shots think about the Terra Luna CRASH - BusinessToday

Also Read: Gita Gopinath is not alone in avoiding the crypto party: Here are top 5 economists who said no to crypto - BusinessToday