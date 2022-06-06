Tata Power partners with Kolte Patil Developers to drive EV adoption, deploy charging stations

Kolte-Patil Developers (KPDL), a Pune-based real estate developer with operations in Mumbai and Bengaluru, has teamed up with Tata Power to deploy charging stations across its properties in Pune, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, providing comprehensive charging solutions to electric vehicle (EV) owners.

As part of larger green mobility adoption, EVs and charging infrastructure play a crucial role in mitigating climate change issues in the urban mobility sector. Tata Power will deliver EV charging facilities to Kolte-Patil Developers' residential clients, easing their e-mobility journey and providing a standard and ubiquitous EV charging experience, with the overarching goal of encouraging EV adoption, the companies said in a statement.

Tata Power, in its EV charging solutions business, offers an extensive range of charging alternatives to its consumers, that include owning, installing, servicing, and upgrading chargers as needed. EV owners at KPDL properties will be able to use Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app for charging, monitoring, and e-payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a result of this collaboration.

Rahul Talele, Group CEO at Kolte-Patil Developers, sharing his views on the partnership, said, “We are excited to join hands with Tata Power on this partnership. ESG and Customer-Centricity have been key focus areas for us. Kolte-Patil Developers has been creating environment-friendly spaces, which are present perfect and future-proof through our designs and execution for several years. And this alliance allows us to further improve the quality of the lives of our residents in a smart, sustainable manner.”

Gurinder Singh Sandhu, Chief – New Business Services at Tata Power also commented on this collaboration, saying, “Tata Power is leading India's E-mobility transformation by providing charging stations along highways, residential and commercial complexes. Our technical prowess in the EV charging space, together with Kolte Patil Developers' wide client base across key metros cities, would undoubtedly pave the way for rapid adoption of electric vehicles.”

According to industry intelligence firm Research and Markets' recent report, the EV market is predicted to grow at a strong compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 43.13 per cent by 2030. The rising demand for electric vehicles in the country is expected to necessitate a nationwide network of charging infrastructure. India's EV adoption, however, is currently impeded by a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure in the present day.

With over 1500 public and semi-public EV chargers built and another 550+ chargers in various phases of installation, as well as a network of 13000+ home chargers (for private use) and 200+ bus charging points deployed across the country, Tata Power said that it has emerged as a market leader in the EV sector in India, and collaborations like these can be expected to play a significant role in driving extensive EV adoption in the country.