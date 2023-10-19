Telangana: Muslim women back Palestine, walk over US, Israel flags in Hyderabad; netizens react

Amid Israel's ongoing war against Hamas, some Muslim women on Thursday gathered at a Dargah ground in Hyderabad to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, women can be seen walking over the national flags of Israel and the US. The flags were kept on the ground at the entrance of the dargah in the Saidabad area. The US has backed Israel in its fight against Hamas in Gaza.

Women in Saidabad area of Hyderabad gathered at a Dargah ground to demonstrate solidarity with Palestine, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The national flags of Israel and the US were seen on the ground at the entrance.

In the past few days, Muslims from different parts of the country have expressed their support for the Palestinians, who have been fighting for an independent state.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi recently expressed his support to Palestine and called Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'a devil'. "I stand and will continue to stand with Palestine," he said. "Millions of salutes to the brave men of Gaza who are still fighting today! Netanyahu is a devil and a tyrant and a war criminal!"

Owaisi also targeted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for warning those backing Hamas, which carried out the deadliest attack on Israel, killing over 1,400 and abducting over 200 including women and children.

"A Baba Chief Minister in our country said that cases will be booked against those who take the name of Palestine, so listen Baba Chief Minister, I am proudly wearing the flag of Palestine and our Tricolour too. I stand with Palestine,” Owaisi said during a public meeting in Hyderabad.

Today, after women walked on the national flags of the US and Israel, some social media users said that stepping on flags is not good. "Insulting the National Flag of any country is not good. There are other ways to protest," said one social media user.

Kamlesh Pandey, another social media user, said that no one should disrespect any country's flag, whoever is involved must be detained and sent to jail.

Nikhil, a software engineer, said that these types of actions may affect bilateral relationships between friendly nations. Tagging the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, he asked whether the cops would take any action against those walking on flags.