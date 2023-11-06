'Terrible sportsmanship': Bangladesh skipper Shakib gets slammed for getting Angelo Mathews 'timed out'

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan on Monday faced massive backlash on social media after he got Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews 'timed out' as the latter took more than two minutes to face his first ball after the previous dismissal at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

Mathews came down to bat when the Sri Lankan side was already four down for just 135 runs in 24.2 overs. He struggled with his helmet as the strap broke just as he was taking guard. As the Sri Lankan all-rounder signalled to the dressing room for a new helmet, the Bangladesh skipper appealed for a "timed out" dismissal and the umpires upheld the appeal.

Mathews tried to reason with the umpires and also asked Shakib if he could take back the appeal. However, the Bangladesh captain did not budge and Mathews had to depart without even facing a ball.

Absolutely pathetic what happened in Delhi today! #AngeloMathews — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 6, 2023

As per the rules, after the fall of a wicket of a batter, the incoming batter must be ready to face the ball, or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal. "If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out."

While Shakib acted as per the rule, many questioned him for not showing good sportsmanship as Mathews was the first to be given 'timed out' and he could have stayed if the Bangladesh skipper had taken back the appeal. "That's pathetic from Bangladesh, they do all sorts of useless things apart from playing good cricket," Sujal, a cricket enthusiast, said.

Thats pathetic from Bangladesh, they do all sort of useless things apart from playing good cricket — Sujal (@Sujal__21) November 6, 2023

Former Australian player Usman Khawaja also was against the 'timed out' decision. "Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up."

Angelo made his crease then his helmet strap broke. How is that timed out? I'm all for timed out if he doesn't make his crease but this is ridic. No different then a batsman getting to the crease then taking 3 minutes to face up 🤦🏽‍♂️#cricketworldcup — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) November 6, 2023

Darshin Vyas, an entrepreneur and techie, said that this was 'terrible sportsmanship' by Shakib. "Angelo at fault too. It was Shakib bowling, he could have batted out the over without the helmet. Bangladesh - SL have always had animosity on field, and he gave someone like Shakib an opportunity to use the law."

Terrible sportsmanship by Shakib. Angelo at fault too.



It was Shakib bowling, he could have batted out the over without the helmet.



Bangladesh - SL have always had animosity on field, and he gave someone like Shakib an opportunity to use the law. — Darshin Vyas (@darshinvyas) November 6, 2023

Shakib Al Hasan is a world class cheater#𝐂𝐖𝐂𝟐𝟑 #BANvSL pic.twitter.com/2cnruOI7mR — Kapil Pratap Singh (@kapil9994) November 6, 2023

Praneet Samaiya said that the episode was 'unfortunate and shameful'. He said Matthews was tightening the helmet and the strap broke, but Shakib appealed for time out. "Umpire Erasmus asked Shakib whether he really wanted to appeal, Bangladesh said YES, and eventually Matthews got OUT."

SHAMEFUL

Angelo Matthews was tightening the HELMET, & the strip broke, but SHAKIB appealed for TIME OUT; UMPIRE Erasmus asked Shakib whether he really wanted to appeal, Bangladesh said YES, & eventually Matthews got OUT pic.twitter.com/U4R0tePNcK — Praneet Samaiya (@praneetsamaiya) November 6, 2023

However, some cricket fans defended Shakib, saying he was going by the rule. Aahil said: "Shakib did the right thing, play within the rules."

Yamraj, another social media user, said that Shakib did what he should have done to ensure his team qualified for the Champions Trophy.

Shakib is Legend, He did what he should have done to ensure his team reaches to Champion Trophy — Yamraj (@yamrajhuu) November 6, 2023

With just one win so far in 7 games, Bangladesh are in the ninth position in the World Cup 2023. They have to finish in 8th position or above to qualify for the Champions Trophy to be played in 2025 in Pakistan.



Pakistani journalist Maria Isfahani said Shakib did nothing wrong. "He appealed for a dismissal which is in the laws. Angelo Mathews would understand there is nothing against the spirit here cos when he was captain in 2014 he also didn't withdraw the appeal when Jos Buttler was Mankaded by Sachithra Senanayake."

Shakib did nothing wrong. He appealed for a dismissal which is in the laws. Angelo Mathews would understand there is nothing against the spirit here cos when he was captain in 2014 he also didn't withdraw the appeal when Jos Buttler was mankaded by Sachithra Senanayake. — Maria Isfahani (@MariaIsfahani) November 6, 2023

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 279 runs on the board in 49.3 overs for Bangladesh.